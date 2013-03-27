Images

UKRAINE, KIEV - MAY 9: Ceremonial parade at Kiev main street - Khreshchatyc - dedicated to the 64th Anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War (World War II). Parade of victory. Kiev, May 9, 2009

29993041

Stock Photo ID: 29993041

UKRAINE, KIEV - MAY 9: Ceremonial parade at Kiev main street - Khreshchatyc - dedicated to the 64th Anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War (World War II). Parade of victory. Kiev, May 9, 2009

  • 2816 × 2112 pixels • 9.4 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Harmony Video Production

Harmony Video Production