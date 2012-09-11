Images

UKRAINE, KIEV - JANUARY 21: Great fancy-dress ball in Renaissance style in National Philharmonic of Ukraine, January 21, 2009 in Kiev,Ukraine. Polish dancing team "Cracovia Danza". More in MY GALLERY

Stock Photo ID: 28176853

Harmony Video Production

Harmony Video Production