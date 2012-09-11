Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
UKRAINE, KIEV - JANUARY 21: Great fancy-dress ball in Renaissance style in National Philharmonic of Ukraine, January 21, 2009 in Kiev,Ukraine. Polish dancing team "Cracovia Danza".
More in MY GALLERY
Photo Formats
2736 × 3648 pixels • 9.1 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG