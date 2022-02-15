Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ukraine, Kiev February 15, 2022: Lion bar isolated on white background. Lion is a chocolate bar confection that is manufactured by Nestle. File contains clipping path.
LONDON, UK - OCTOBER 13TH 2016: An unopened Lion chocolate bar manufactured by Nestle, pictured over a plain white background on 13th October 2016.
SWINDON, UK - SEPTEMBER 10, 2016: Lion bar isolated on a white background. Lion is a chocolate bar confection by Nestle
ItancourtFrance - 01 30 2021 - Lion brand chocolate bar manufactured by Nestlé
PULA, CROATIA - DECEMBER 5, 2015: Lion bar isolated on white. Lion is a chocolate bar confection that is manufactured by Nestle
KWIDZYN, POLAND - MAY 26, 2014: Lion chocolate bar isolated on white background. Lion bars have been produced by Nestle since 1988
Vlog. Social media, popularity, influencers and marketing. Colored wooden letters on a white background
Cancer text. Popular disease and medical problem

See more

1204128112

See more

1204128112

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126178995

Item ID: 2126178995

Ukraine, Kiev February 15, 2022: Lion bar isolated on white background. Lion is a chocolate bar confection that is manufactured by Nestle. File contains clipping path.

Important information

Formats

  • 4896 × 2754 pixels • 16.3 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shyripa Alexandr

Shyripa Alexandr