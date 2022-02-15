Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ukraine, Kiev February 15, 2022: Closeup of unwrapped Lion bar isolated on white background. Lion is a chocolate bar confection that is manufactured by Nestle. File contains clipping path.
Formats
4638 × 3092 pixels • 15.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG