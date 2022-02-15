Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ukraine, Kiev February 15, 2022: Closeup of unwrapped Lion bar isolated on white background. Lion is a chocolate bar confection that is manufactured by Nestle. File contains clipping path.
RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 30, 2015: Snickers Super double chocolate bar made by Mars, Inc. Isolated on white background
Kinder Bueno white chocolate is a confectionery product brand line of Italian confectionery multinational manufacturer Ferrero
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - APRIL 25, 2015: Closeup of Snickers candy chocolate bar made by Mars Inc. isolated on white background
" Guwahati, Assam / India - July 09, 2020 : Famous Indian caramel chocolate brand Cadbury Five Star. "
Lodz, Poland, March 07, 2017: Nesquik chocolate bars are produced by Nestle which was founded in Cham, Switzerland in 1866
KUALA LUMPUR,MALAYSIA-MARCH 20,2017: Snickers chocolate bar isolated on white background.
LONDON, UK - JULY 7TH 2017: A shot of a Mr. Tom Peanut confectionery bar, manufactured by Hosta Meltis, over a plain white background, on 7th July 2017.

See more

673663069

See more

673663069

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126178992

Item ID: 2126178992

Ukraine, Kiev February 15, 2022: Closeup of unwrapped Lion bar isolated on white background. Lion is a chocolate bar confection that is manufactured by Nestle. File contains clipping path.

Important information

Formats

  • 4669 × 3113 pixels • 15.6 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shyripa Alexandr

Shyripa Alexandr