Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ukraine, European Union, Russia grunge flag ripped paper background. Abstract international political relations friendship gas conflicts concept texture wallpaper. Ukraine. Peace. No war
Handshake between two women against futuristic glowing lines on black background
Handshake between two women against technology interface

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130768485

Item ID: 2130768485

Ukraine, European Union, Russia grunge flag ripped paper background. Abstract international political relations friendship gas conflicts concept texture wallpaper. Ukraine. Peace. No war

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5001 × 3334 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alfa Photo

Alfa Photo