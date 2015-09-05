Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Udine Italy SEPTEMBER, 5, 2015 Polish MiG-29 Fulcrum with copy space for news titles. During 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine NATO asked Polish to deliver fighter jet aircraft to Ukrainian Airforce
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG