UAE, ABU DHABI, NOVEMBER, 2021: Magnificent interior in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. It is the largest mosque in the country.
By Tanya Keisha
Categories: Interiors
