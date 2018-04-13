Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Typical window of colored building, with closed blue wooden shutters and bars in the old colonial city of Trinidad, Cuba. Travel, architecture concept
Formats
3500 × 5249 pixels • 11.7 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG