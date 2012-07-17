Images

Image
TWYFELFONTEIN, NAMIBIA – CIRCA JUL 1995 : A Namibian woman shows prehistoric carvings or petroglyphs, circa July 2995 in Twyfelfontein Namibia. The images are believed to be about 3,000 years old.
Stock Photo ID: 27836341

TWYFELFONTEIN, NAMIBIA – CIRCA JUL 1995 : A Namibian woman shows prehistoric carvings or petroglyphs, circa July 2995 in Twyfelfontein Namibia. The images are believed to be about 3,000 years old.

