Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TWYFELFONTEIN, NAMIBIA – CIRCA JUL 1995 : A Namibian woman shows prehistoric carvings or petroglyphs, circa July 2995 in Twyfelfontein Namibia. The images are believed to be about 3,000 years old.
Photo Formats
2500 × 1696 pixels • 8.3 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 678 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG