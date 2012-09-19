Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two young sporty woman, fitness instructor in sportswear doing stretching and pilates on yoga mat in the studio with mirror. Female fitness yoga routine concept. Healthy lifestyle and harmony.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG