Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two young red eared slider tortoises are sunbathing on a rock overgrown with moss before starting their daily activities. This reptile has the scientific name Trachemys scripta elegans.
Edit
small water turtles in close up
mother and baby mud turtles. baby turtle riding on mother turtle
Northern goshawk ( Accipiter gentilis ) close up
Bearded Dragon
Turtle mud
frog in natural habitat
Caiman in the national park Esteros del Ibera, Argentina

See more

415933633

See more

415933633

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142734393

Item ID: 2142734393

Two young red eared slider tortoises are sunbathing on a rock overgrown with moss before starting their daily activities. This reptile has the scientific name Trachemys scripta elegans.

Formats

  • 4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I Wayan Sumatika

I Wayan Sumatika