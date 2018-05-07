Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two young men inspector, engineer or employee holding clipboard and drawing looking at site on the inspecting the reconstructed construction and renovation after to check defect of apartment, home.
Asian Construction engineer and Asian foreman worker checking construction and survey site for new Infrastructure construction project
Engineers discussion with foreman at construction site.
Two workers discussing about work with notepad document
The concept of green new energy. Solar base engineers discuss planning and maintenance again
Team of smile young caucasian,asian man and woman contractor,partner explain and inspecting the reconstructed construction and renovated to check defect of apartment, home,house at job site,workplace.
Male and Female Industrial and civil engineers wear personal protective equipment, discuss the end of project and working in project site.partnership agreement, teamwork and business concept,
Asian construction engineer,Asian secretary and Asian foreman worker checking construction site for new Infrastructure construction project

See more

1059268046

See more

1059268046

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125919807

Item ID: 2125919807

Two young men inspector, engineer or employee holding clipboard and drawing looking at site on the inspecting the reconstructed construction and renovation after to check defect of apartment, home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Alpha_T