Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
two young latin girls, sisters, look at each other sitting in a city park. Friendship, complicity and family.
Fashionable girl in a stylish gangster cap and suspenders
Elegant pregnant girl in a black bodysuit with a fur shawl sits on a beautiful old chair
Beautiful Muslim girl wearing hijab and casual dress outdoor.Hijab fashion on the street.
Woman in ethnic indian costume with gold jewellery and traditional makeup.
Girl riding
Ukrainian woman in national clothes
Closeup portrait of blonde girl in jeans coat leaning against wall and looking aside

See more

166890389

See more

166890389

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136246169

Item ID: 2136246169

two young latin girls, sisters, look at each other sitting in a city park. Friendship, complicity and family.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3646 × 5462 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alberto Menendez Cervero

Alberto Menendez Cervero