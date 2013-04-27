Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Two wild deers male with antlers and female grazing on green lawn in foggy weather. Couple or pair of animals on grass, Monterey wildlife, California nature, USA. Herbivore hoofed mammals with horns.
