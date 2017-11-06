Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two white and red gift boxes with ribbons and bows on a black background. Gifts for birthday or traditional holidays. Two gift boxes arranged diagonally with free space for text
Formats
5800 × 3867 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG