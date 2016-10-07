Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two white origami paper doves on colors of flag of Ukraine. The concept of peace between two states. Symbol of peace on blue and yellow background. Independence. Stop war. Copy Space for text.
Formats
5301 × 3534 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG