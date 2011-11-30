Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two toy model planes, classic vintage small passenger airplanes flying into the opposite directions with color blue and red arrows showing the flight levels altitude separation difference
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG