Image
Two stoneware garden pots with purple and pink flowers set n a patio area with a small white watering can, against the side of a red brick country cottage.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

35670337

Stock Photo ID: 35670337

Photo Formats

  • 3079 × 4513 pixels • 10.3 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 682 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 341 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

Naffarts