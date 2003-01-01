Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two steel chimneys emitting smoke behind the top of a dry tree In front of a rusty steel gate and several white walls with a blue sky. Pollution and gas emission.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122801733

Item ID: 2122801733

Two steel chimneys emitting smoke behind the top of a dry tree In front of a rusty steel gate and several white walls with a blue sky. Pollution and gas emission.

Formats

  • 2148 × 3222 pixels • 7.2 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

josera

josera