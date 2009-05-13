Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two smart young Asian graphic designers are working in the office workplace. A male graphic designer helps with his colleague's work.
A pair of young Asian father and daughter are drawing in the liv
Business Colleagues Working At Desk
Serious colleagues working together on tablet in the office
architect interior designer with architectural drawing of house & color swatch catalog tired exhausted from hard work
Young man meeting with advocate in pre-trial detention
Business manager showing something on a document to his secretary in an office
Mature male teacher and teenage schoolboy looking at paper during examination in classroom

See more

156473042

See more

156473042

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133206909

Item ID: 2133206909

Two smart young Asian graphic designers are working in the office workplace. A male graphic designer helps with his colleague's work.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5234 × 7850 pixels • 17.4 × 26.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic