Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092112683
two small blue dumbbells with a tape measure close-up, side view lie on a gentle pink background with copy space. healthy lifestyle concept, body positive, female fitness, health
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeactivityaerobicsbackgroundbannerbluebodyconceptcopy spacedietdumbbellequipmentexercisefitfitnessflat laygymhandhealthhealthyhobbylessonliftingmeasuringmeasuring tapenobodyobjectphysicalpinkpoundpurplerubberizedshapesizingsmallsoftsportstoriessubjecttrainingtrendingtwoverticalvioletwaistweightwomanworkout
Categories: Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist