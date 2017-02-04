Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two slices of fresh red grapefruit being splashed into water. Beautiful juicy piece of citrus grapefruit taking a plunge into water. Fresh natural orange citrus flavour.
Formats
6152 × 4394 pixels • 20.5 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG