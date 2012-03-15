Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two sisters take pictures of each other, posing for a camera, autumn leaves, a lake, a river. Photo shoot on the shore of the reservoir.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5054 × 3369 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG