Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082180799
Two silver earrings with amber on a glass shelf. Close up.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoryamberartbackgroundbalticbeachbeautifulbeautybijoubrightchapletcollarcolordecorationdecorativeearringselegancefashionfossilizedgemstonegeologyglamourgorgetjeweljewelryluxurymarinemineralnaturalnatureneolithicobjectorangepinepolishedrawresinseasearchsemipreciousshapeshineshinysilverstonesymboltransparenttreasurevaluableyellow
Categories: Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist