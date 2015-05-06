Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two red-black usb type-c connectors on a light background. Minimalism. A modern way to connect, transfer data and charge gadgets. Macro. Copy space for an inscription. Close-up
Formats
4862 × 2735 pixels • 16.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG