Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two rabbits sit in wicker basket on the beautiful background with bokeh.Small baby cute black rabbit cuddles up with gray mother rabbit to keep warm.Easter hares on magical background
Formats
5042 × 3325 pixels • 16.8 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 659 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG