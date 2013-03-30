Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two modern stylish pink and blue pastel velour double beds with orthopedic hard mattresses, on display in the showroom of a furniture store
High Contrast Empty Room With Orange And Dark Concrete Walls And Black Leather Sofa Minimalistic Concept.3D Rendering Illustration
Beige sofa with soft pillows
Sofa with pillows in white lounge. 3D render
Modern living-room interior with white couch
Fabric sofa interior
Interior of a living room. 3D image.
A modern minimalist living-room with white furniture

See more

27902395

See more

27902395

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123929673

Item ID: 2123929673

Two modern stylish pink and blue pastel velour double beds with orthopedic hard mattresses, on display in the showroom of a furniture store

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets