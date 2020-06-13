Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two male graphic designers discussing idea, looking at the document on binder folder and working together in the office.
Multi-ethnic young business couple using notebook laptop together in office. Information technology, education,startup business.Happy business couple having fun at work in summer.With copy space.
Father and son sitting at kitchen table together; laptop and coloring book on table
Asian young couple looking at a laptop with a smile while sitting in the kitchen. Breakfast and couple concept
business, people and corporate concept - team of startuppers or ui designers with mobile app templates working at office
Businessmen use smart tablet to conference.v
Multi-ethnic young business couple using notebook laptop together in office. Information technology, education,startup business.Happy business couple having fun at work in summer.With copy space.
asian family enjoy breakfast happily

See more

1033352653

See more

1033352653

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133206937

Item ID: 2133206937

Two male graphic designers discussing idea, looking at the document on binder folder and working together in the office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7850 × 4416 pixels • 26.2 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic