Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two little girls sisters holding gadgets, spending time together. Happy children sitting in cozy bedroom and using technologies
two happy little baby boy and a fair-skinned blonde girl (brother and sister) sitting on the floor with a laptop, looking at the picture and smile
Portrait of pregnant young mother hugging her little son lying in bed and playing on tablet computer before going to sleep
Portrait of a mother with her baby in bedroom at home
Mom reading book to her daughter
Handsome young man working at home with a laptop with a baby on his hands. Stay home concept. Home office with kids.
Young mother at home with a baby. Wishing to have time to work, care for herself and for the child.
2 children, a boy and a girl sitting at home and playing games, addicted to gadgets, quarantine homework

See more

1712268385

See more

1712268385

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124471407

Item ID: 2124471407

Two little girls sisters holding gadgets, spending time together. Happy children sitting in cozy bedroom and using technologies

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4760 × 3174 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nadezhda Akimova

Nadezhda Akimova