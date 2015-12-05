Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two Latin girls sitting on the street looking at social media on a smart phone in a public city park. Hispanic sisters together in the street.
Businesswoman talking business partner standing conversation about the work, boss discussing with employee
Two young tourists with smartphone in the old town.
Tourists girls using smartphone plans trip on internet mobile phone. Weekend europe city. Travelers in glasses hold cellphone travels in Barcelona
A couple is wearing headphones for listenning music in living room
two multiethnic beautiful young woman black and caucasian having fun in town
Couple have fun in the city. lviv
Businesswoman consoling her stressed out colleague

See more

1229558107

See more

1229558107

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136246179

Item ID: 2136246179

Two Latin girls sitting on the street looking at social media on a smart phone in a public city park. Hispanic sisters together in the street.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4494 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alberto Menendez Cervero

Alberto Menendez Cervero