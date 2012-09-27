Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Two Islands - Alcatraz and the Farallones. Only a half dozen days a year is it clear enough to see the Farallones, 20 miles beyond the Golden Gate Bridge
Photo Formats
2304 × 1624 pixels • 7.7 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 705 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 353 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.