Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088416131
Two industrial climbers wash the windows in the apartment, the view from the inside. Cleaning services, view windows
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessalpinismblueblue skybuildercarefulcleancleanerclimbersclimbing gearclimbing highclimbing ropedangerous professionsdirty windowsexteriorgearhigh-altitude workindustrial climberindustrial climbersmanual workermountaineermountaineeringofficeoffice buildingoutdooroutdoorsprotectivereflectionrisk assessmentropessafety equipmentskysunny daytwo workerswaterwindow cleaningwindow washerwindowswork at heightwork wearworkersworking
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist