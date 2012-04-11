Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two heavy red dumbbells and expander for workout. Healthy fitness lifestyle composition. Gym training equipment, flat lay concept with copy space on white background.
Formats
4200 × 2913 pixels • 14 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 694 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 347 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG