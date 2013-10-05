Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two heart-shaped biscuits and small jelly red heart sweets on a plate isolated on white wooden board table. St. Valentine's Day symbol and concept. Festive dessert. Text space top. Background.
Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG