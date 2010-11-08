Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two graphic designer trainees listen their boss giving a feedback to their project work in office.
Group of people working in the modern office
Business people sitting at the table uisng laptop computer and discussing future plans together at office
Brainstorming of happy Asian business team with colleagues conference in business planning and marketing in modern meeting room. Successful male boss leading corporate team meeting.
Business Team Achievement Success Mission Concept.
Business people working together in the office
Group Of Businesspeople Sitting In Office During Business Meeting
The managers in the coworking space working with the papers. Horizontal indoors shot.

See more

621454298

See more

621454298

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133206971

Item ID: 2133206971

Two graphic designer trainees listen their boss giving a feedback to their project work in office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7850 × 5233 pixels • 26.2 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic