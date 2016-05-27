Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two fresh baguettes and garlic with seasoning on a wooden background. Homemade French two baguettes, top view. The concept of creating a garlic baguette. Pastries, fresh bread. Photo from above.
Edit
traditional bread with rolling-pin wooden table background top view space for text
Artisan sourdough sliced toast bread with butter and pink himalayan salt on cutting board. Simple breakfast on wooden background. Top view with copy space
Baking homemade bread on wooden background top view moke up
Chips with different spices on a wooden table
raw empanadas with lemon on a wooden board
Baking bread ingredients on wooden table background top view mockup
traditional bread with rolling-pin wooden table background top view space for text

See more

620707955

See more

620707955

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143383233

Item ID: 2143383233

Two fresh baguettes and garlic with seasoning on a wooden background. Homemade French two baguettes, top view. The concept of creating a garlic baguette. Pastries, fresh bread. Photo from above.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alsu Kanyusheva

Alsu Kanyusheva