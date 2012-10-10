Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two excited young girls or Asian businesswoman show joyful expressions of success at work smiling happily with a laptop computer in a modern office.
Two young girls with laptop
business partner talking together
happy woman interviewing man with documents
asian women
Group of business people busy discussing financial matter during meeting. Asian people
Two businesswomen in office. One is typing at her laptop keyboard. The second is talking on phone and looking at her colleague. Concept of working together.
asian women

See more

659466850

See more

659466850

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137675105

Item ID: 2137675105

Two excited young girls or Asian businesswoman show joyful expressions of success at work smiling happily with a laptop computer in a modern office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

David Gyung

David Gyung