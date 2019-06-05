Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two engineers man standing in front of equipment in CNC metal machine factory. Manager looking at tablet and see information how to fix the equipment and explain detail. Discuss and repair
Two workers in overalls holding documents and looking at them in the premises of the factory
Senior machine engineer in the workshop
Young forklift driver communicating with supervisor at warehouse
Industrial engineer worker woman and man wearing helmet discussing and working together at manufacturing plant factory, young people working in industry
The mechanic - the repairman , operator production gas, Oil, gas industry. gas conditioning equipment and valve armature
Worker wearing hard hat in warehouse in the warehouse
two worker in blue work clothes in industrial plant

See more

1469785862

See more

1469785862

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129970443

Item ID: 2129970443

Two engineers man standing in front of equipment in CNC metal machine factory. Manager looking at tablet and see information how to fix the equipment and explain detail. Discuss and repair

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pongchart B

Pongchart B