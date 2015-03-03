Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two employees in a modern office, an Asian man and a woman working at a table, colleagues discussing and consulting, thinking about a joint project
Man helping his colleague with work in office
Portrait of call center worker accompanied by his team. Smiling customer support operator at work.
A man and a woman are sitting in an office at a table during a workshop. People are smiling sweetly at the meeting solving problems. Employees with pen, notepad and laptop.
Portrait of call center worker accompanied by his team. Smiling customer support operator at work.
Young people in the classroom
Side view of beautiful young businesswoman using computer while working at creative office during coronavirus
Photo of cheerful loving young couple using laptop

See more

1008848404

See more

1008848404

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133488827

Item ID: 2133488827

Two employees in a modern office, an Asian man and a woman working at a table, colleagues discussing and consulting, thinking about a joint project

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman