Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two employees in a modern office, an Asian man and a woman working at a table, colleagues discussing and consulting, thinking about a joint project
Diverse male and female financial experts discussing information during accounting process at desktop with modern laptop computer, intelligent colleagues consultancy about report of startup project
Portrait of a positive business people looking at laptop. Business, people and success concept.
Caucasian male and asian female partners sitting with laptop computer at meeting table,business people collaborating on project using technology. Two office employees brainstorming and collaborating
Confident male and female entrepreneurs using digital tablet for online business communication with partners during brainstorming meeting in office, successful colleagues discussing cooperation
Businessman working on laptop in the office
This is fail. Two stockbrokers in formal clothes works in the office with financial market.
Young people in the classroom

See more

325484954

See more

325484954

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133488813

Item ID: 2133488813

Two employees in a modern office, an Asian man and a woman working at a table, colleagues discussing and consulting, thinking about a joint project

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman