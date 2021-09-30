Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090541319
Two elderly sisters look after each other. one woman measures blood pressure of another at home with a tonometer. Kindness and care for each other's health.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
o
By olgaarmawir
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultarmattentionbloodblood pressurecarecaring for otherscaucasiancheckcheckupcontroldiagnosediagnosisdiagnosticdiseasedomesticelderly peopleequipmentfemalehealthhealthcarehealthyhighhypertensionindoorsjoblifestylemanualmeasuremeasurementmedicineneighborspressurepumprubbersenorasistersstethoscopetesttonometertreatmenttwowoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist