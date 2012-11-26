Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Two donkeys standing in a field of fresh snow on a bright winter afternoon with strong warm sidelighting. One donkey is looking towards camera, the other is looking away.
Photo Formats
3500 × 2333 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG