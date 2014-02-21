Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two cute vintage Scandinavian yellow wooden Easter figurines. A happy chick and a rooster. Isolated on white background with space for copy text.
Formats
2400 × 2000 pixels • 8 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG