Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two caucasian senior people sitting on sofa at home drinking a coffee. Elderly couple gray haired relaxing and smiling having a break. Technological devices around them. Brick wall background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4391 × 2855 pixels • 14.6 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG