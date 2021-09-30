Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087845825
Two casually dressed young businesspeople at the office.They sitting on desk and discussing new ideas while drinks coffee.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african-americanafro hairstyleblueprintbrainstormingbusinesscasualcoffeecoffee breakcommunicationconferencecoolcoworkercreativedesignerdiscussiondrinkeducationfemalefreelancegroup of peoplehipideasjoblaptopmanmanagermeetingofficepausepeopleplanningprettyprofessionalprojectrefreshmentsolutionstart upstartupteamteamworkworkers
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist