Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two businessmen are talking and sharing their ideas for the marketing project in office workplace.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7850 × 5233 pixels • 26.2 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG