Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085230866
Two blooming flowers of yellow eshsholtsia
E
By Elena Lyuban
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
annualbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicbrightbudclosecolorfulcountrysideeleganteshsholtsiaflorafloralfloriculturefloristicflowerfreshgardengarden plantsgoldengreengrowmacronatureorangeornamentalornamental plantpapaveraceaepetalplantpollenpollinationpoppyprettyromanticrussiaseasonseasonalshowystamenstamensstemsummersuntwoupvividyellow
Categories: Miscellaneous, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist