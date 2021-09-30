Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081536495
Two black and white colored Orca whales emerging in the deep blue water of the Salish Sea during a hunt near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada viewed on whale watching tour with seagulls.
Salish Sea
By T. Schneider
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
