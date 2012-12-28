Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two beautiful girls in black outfut standing. Businesswomen working on laptop while their electric car is charging in the background.
Cropped shot of young women runner tightening running shoe laces
Handy man using staple gun
Muscular athlete training in a gym - Functional training workout in a gym
Young man listening to music to perform different exercises and get inspired.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137093657

Item ID: 2137093657

Two beautiful girls in black outfut standing. Businesswomen working on laptop while their electric car is charging in the background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikola Spasenoski

Nikola Spasenoski